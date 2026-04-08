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A PMV rider heading along Avenida España in Estepona. SUR
Road safety

Estepona rolls out new electric scooter law: here's all you need to know

The new municipal legislation, which comes into effect today, includes the nationwide regulations on e-scooters plus good footwear, proper signalling and reflective vests

José Carlos García

José Carlos García

Estepona

Wednesday, 8 April 2026, 11:44

Estepona launches this Wednesday, 8 April, its new traffic regulation on the circulation and use of personal mobility vehicles (PMVs).

This includes aspects set out in the national regulations for all Spain, such as the requirement for these vehicles to now have PMV liability insurance and the manufacturer's certificate of roadworthiness (permiso de circulación).

It also establishes the minimum age for riding them (16 years), the mandatory use of an approved helmet and a ban on riding them when using a mobile phone, wearing headphones or after consuming alcohol or drugs.

The ordinance also stipulates that PMV riders must always respect road signage, both those on road surfaces as well as roadside traffic signs. Furthermore, if they need to use a pedestrian crossing, they must not ride across them, but should dismount and cross them like any other pedestrian.

PMV riders are prohibited from riding their scooters in pedestrianised areas or when using pedestrian crossings. They must also signal manoeuvres with their arms if the vehicle has no indicators.

In accordance with national regulations, it is forbidden to ride these vehicles on pavements and pedestrianised areas, such as Estepona's Paseo Marítimo (promenade) and the town's main shopping streets (Calle Terraza and Calle Real).

PMVs can only be ridden on the roads or cycle lanes. Riders must also signal their manoeuvres with their arms if their scooter has no flashing indicator lights. The maximum speed is now 25 km/h on streets with pavements, 20 km/h on roads with no pavements and 10 km/h in those areas specifically signposted with restrictions. The Local Police will be responsible for enforcing the established penalties for any breach of these rules.

These new municipal regulations also recommend the use of appropriate footwear that provides good foot support, ensuring sound vehicle control, as well as the wearing of reflective vests.

"With this ordinance, we are committed to improving road safety, promoting new modes of transport, encouraging clean energy practices and fostering peaceful coexistence among the townspeople," stated Estepona town hall. The council added that its overall objective is to "guarantee" that the use of PMVs is managed "in an adapted and safe manner".

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surinenglish Estepona rolls out new electric scooter law: here's all you need to know

Estepona rolls out new electric scooter law: here&#039;s all you need to know