Fuengirola shopping centre joins forces with Cudeca to support palliative care

Tony Bryant 06/05/2026 a las 15:50h.

The Miramar commercial centre and the Cudeca foundation has launched a drop-off point for second-hand clothing, which will later be resold to help raise funds for palliative care for people with cancer and other advanced illnesses. The area will be located on the ground floor of the Fuengirola shopping centre and will be in operation until Saturday 16 May, from 10am to 9pm.

In order to encourage participation, users will receive vouchers to spend at selected cafés within the shopping centre. To obtain them, it will be necessary to register on the Miramar app and show identification at the drop-off point.

Once the garments have been received, the volunteers in charge will check that they are in good condition and will put them up for sale in the charity shops Joan by Cudeca, which are one of the association’s main sources of funding.

The donated clothes help to generate funds for Cudeca’s work, while also promoting textile recycling and community participation.

According to Miramar, this collaboration “highlights the shopping centre’s social responsibility and raises awareness of the daily efforts made by an organisation that plays a major role throughout the province of Malaga”.

“We firmly believe in initiatives like this, which extend a hand to solidarity and bring people together, helping to support such an important cause as the fight against cancer,” the centre added.

Alongside this initiative, Miramar has also set up its own space specifically for charitable clothing donations, consisting of two collection containers located in the shopping centre’s outdoor car park.