Fuengirola reassures residents and defends its actions at Marenostrum

“What we want is for the people of Fuengirola to identify with Marenostrum, and you can’t achieve that unless you minimise the inconveniences.” ... With these words, culture councillor Rodrigo Romero defended the spirit with which the town hall is tackling the future of a festival that promotes the town’s brand both within and outside Spain; in 2025, it had an economic impact of 66 million euros and generated more than 300 direct jobs.

Following complaints and action taken by local residents opposing the new contract for the operation of Marenostrum, Romero explained the criteria set out in the tender specifications, both to minimise any disturbance caused by concerts and to safeguard the heritage. He said that “companies must submit a transport plan and measures to reduce noise pollution”, aspects which are awarded “almost as many points as the financial bid”. "Furthermore, the utmost importance is attached to the preservation of Sohail castle and its surroundings," Romero added. He explained that its status as a site of cultural interest not only requires working “hand in hand” with the Andalusian regional government’s department of culture, but also that “the person in charge there is an archaeologist”.

The councillor acknowledged that large-scale events cause "inevitable" problems, but he said that the local government team is "committed" to "minimising all inconveniences as much as possible", and that residents’ complaints and requests have been addressed. “We’ve doubled the cleaning operation, set up car parks and free shuttle buses, increased the police presence, closed off streets, ensured there was no street drinking before the concerts and have started doing so afterwards as well, because the local residents asked us to,” he explained. He said that over the years Marenostrum has been improved to minimise these inconveniences and that this work will continue.

He also pointed out that, although the venue will be in use for longer, the concerts are limited to three months. As for what this will mean for the council’s coffers, he said that the benefit to the town lies not only in the licence fee, as the council will save 1.3 million euros a year and receive 30 per cent of the operating company’s profits. The aim is to maintain an event that is “the spearhead of Fuengirola’s promotional strategy at no cost”, he concluded.