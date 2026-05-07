Fuengirola optical centre donates 4,000 pairs of preowned glasses to the Lions Clubs España

Tony Bryant 07/05/2026 a las 08:41h.

The Intervisión Expert Fuengirola optical centre has donated 4,000 pairs of preowned glasses to the Lions Clubs España (Multiple District 116), thanks to contributions made by its customers and the support of the local community. The spectacles will be delivered to the Melvin Jones glasses recycling centre, the only official Lions Club facility in Spain. Here, they will be carefully inspected, sorted and prepared for distribution to communities in resource-limited countries.

The spokesperson for the optical centre, David Bradshaw, praised the local community for its commitment to the project, which began last year.

“Every pair of donated glasses has the power to transform a life. The response from our customers shows the remarkable solidarity that exists here in Fuengirola,” he said.

Located in San Vicente del Raspeig (Alicante), the Melvin Jones recycling centre processes around 100,000 pairs of glasses each year. The glasses are distributed to more than 35 countries, enabling thousands of people to regain vision, independence and new opportunities.

The campaign is ongoing and preowned glasses can be dropped off at Intervisión Expert Fuengirola, Avenida Ramón y Cajal, 6.