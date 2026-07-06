Fuengirola Local Police arrest one person on suspicion of drug offences

Tony Bryant 06/07/2026 a las 09:20h.

Fuengirola Local Police have arrested one person on suspicion of offences relating to drug trafficking following an inspection of premises on Calle Héroes de Baler. The inspection was carried out in response to ongoing building works and concerns regarding the possible unauthorised occupation of the public highway.

During the operation, officers allegedly discovered the sale of controlled drugs within the premises. As a result of the investigation, the person believed to be responsible for the activity was arrested. Officers also seized 216 grams of hashish, 307 grams of cannabis and 343 cannabis joints prepared for consumption.

Administrative enforcement action was also taken, including the issuing of a notice for operating a business without the required municipal licence, after it was established that the premises were also being used as a café.

The arrested individual was subsequently handed over to the National Police, together with the items seized, for the appropriate legal proceedings.

Forty Fuengirola residents evacuated due to large fire