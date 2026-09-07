Fuengirola landmarks to turn red on Monday for Duchenne awareness

The town hall and the association announce the initiative.

Tony Bryant 07/09/2026 a las 10:19h.

Fuengirola town hall and the Mare Nostrum roundabout will be illuminated in red on Monday 7 September to raise awareness of Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a rare genetic condition that mainly affects boys.

The initiative, organised by the council in partnership with Duchenne Parent Project Fuengirola-Mijas, marks World Duchenne Awareness Day and aims to highlight the impact of the condition on children and their families.

Duchenne muscular dystrophy causes progressive muscle weakness and affects around one in every 5,000 boys. An estimated 1,100 children in Spain are living with the condition.

Sara Montagut, a representative of Duchenne parent project, thanked the council for supporting the campaign and encouraged residents to visit the illuminated landmarks and take photographs to help spread awareness.

The local group is made up of volunteers, including parents and relatives of children with Duchenne, who work to raise awareness and support affected families.

Charity padel tournament

The association will also hold a charity padel tournament from 23 to 25 October at Club de Pádel Raquetas de Mijas. Money raised will support research and treatment for children affected by Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Further information is available through the group’s Facebook page, Eventos benéficos Desafío Duchenne Mijas, Instagram account @eventosduchennemijas, and the official Duchenne Parent Project Spain website.

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