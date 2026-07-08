Fuengirola installs new technology to improve road safety

Councillor González next to one of the speed control radars in Avenida de Mijas.

Tony Bryant 08/07/2026 a las 14:07h.

Fuengirola council has introduced new measures to improve road safety and reduce traffic speeds, including three new speed control radars and eight educational speed displays at key locations across the town.

The new equipment forms part of the programme that also includes raised pedestrian crossings, increased police checks and improved road signage.

Mobility councillor Isabel González announced the measures during a visit to Avenida de Mijas, where one of the new educational speed radars has been installed. The devices show drivers their current speed and are designed to encourage compliance with speed limits, rather than issue fines.

“The aim is to make Fuengirola a safer, more sustainable and smarter destination by using technology to address the challenges of urban mobility,” González said, adding that road safety remains a priority for the local government.

The three new speed cameras are located on Avenida Ramón y Cajal, Avenida de Las Gaviotas and the Paseo Marítimo at the junction with Calle General Rodrigo. They join three existing fixed speed controls, effectively doubling the number of permanent monitoring points.

The new installations are part of the ‘Fuengirola more tourism: towards a more sustainable and intelligent destination’ project, funded through the European Union’s Next Generation EU funds and aimed at improving safety and traffic efficiency through technology.

The council has also expanded its traffic management network, which already includes more than 200 cameras operated by the Local Police to monitor mobility and respond quickly to incidents.

The eight educational speed radars will be moved periodically around the municipality, with locations chosen according to traffic levels, municipal assessments and requests from residents.

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