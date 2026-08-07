Fuengirola to host Malaga provincial 3x3 basketball circuit in September

Tony Bryant 07/08/2026 a las 11:12h.

Fuengirola will host a round of the Malaga provincial council's 3x3 basketball circuit on Sunday 6 September, with matches taking place in Plaza from 6pm. The event forms part of the town hall's Fuengirola en Forma (fit Fuengirola) programme and is expected to attract hundreds of players from across Malaga province.

The Costa del Sol town is hosting the circuit for the fourth consecutive year, reinforcing its status as one of the competition's regular venues. Around 250 players are expected to take part in Fuengirola, with the event serving as one of the final qualifying rounds ahead of October's provincial final in Malaga city.

Councillor for sport Julio Rodríguez highlighted the growing popularity of this sport in Fuengirola, a variation of basketball played three-a-side in a half-court setup.

Rodríguez thanked Club Baloncesto Salliver for its support in organising the tournament and encouraged local players and fans to take part in what “promises to be a day of competitive basketball and community spirit”.

“This is one of the sporting events we will be holding in September as part of Fuengirola en Forma. We wanted to announce it well in advance so that everyone interested has plenty of time to register and prepare for the competition," said the councillor.

Registration is now open through the Andalusian basketball federation.

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