Fuengirola expands urban bus fleet and cuts waiting times with new transport contract

The town's mayor (2r) at one of the bus stops.

Tony Bryant 10/09/2026 a las 12:42h.

Fuengirola Town Hall has terminated its current urban transport service contract and launched a new 44.9-million-euro tender to cut waiting times and expand service frequencies.

Mayor Ana Mula announced the decision after the existing operator failed to meet expectations following a sharp rise in passenger numbers. The ten-year contract aims to upgrade the municipality's transit network while maintaining free travel for residents registered on the municipal census via the local citizen card.

“We have learnt a great deal from the experience of the past three years and have developed a plan to meet the demand and needs of Fuengirola residents,” Mula said.

The new service will retain five routes and free travel for residents registered in Fuengirola using the ‘citizen card’, but these routes will also be extended or modified.

Route 1 will serve the upper part of Miramar Norte, while route 2 will run from Avenida de Andalucía to Calle Málaga, near the Fuengirola Oeste health centre. Route 3 will extend to Los Boliches health centre and route 4 to the area around Los Pacos health centre. Route 5 will be extended to the area around Calle Sauces.

The fleet will also expand. Route 1 will increase from five to six hybrid buses, while routes 2 to 5 will each double their current number of vehicles. Overall, 13 of the 14 vehicles in the fleet will use low-emission technology.

Frequencies will improve to every 13 minutes on route 1, 20 minutes on routes 2, 3 and 5, and 15 minutes on route 4.

The initial contract value is 44.9 million euros over ten years, and operators have until 16 September to submit bids.

“We are increasing frequencies, expanding the fleet, reaching more parts of the town and improving sustainability, while maintaining free travel for registered residents,” Mula said.

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