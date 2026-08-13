Fuengirola drones carry out nine beach rescues during first two months of summer

One of the drones used by the lifeguard and rescue service.

Tony Bryant 13/08/2026 a las 10:19h.

Drone surveillance teams on Fuengirola’s beaches carried out nine rescue or assistance operations during June and July, as part of efforts to improve safety along the Costa del Sol coastline. The four drones deployed across the municipality completed 2,653 operations and logged 384 hours of flight time, with around 85 per cent of activity involving routine surveillance and monitoring.

In emergencies, the drones can quickly locate swimmers in difficulty and drop a flotation device for them to hold on to until lifeguards arrive.

Fuengirola Mayor Ana Mula said the town had been a pioneer in using drones to support its beach rescue service eight years ago, adding that the technology remained an important tool for saving lives.

The wider lifeguard and rescue service recorded 686 medical assistance incidents, 3,390 preventive interventions and 46 water rescues or other water-based operations during the same period.

Related story

The rescue service, which operates daily from 11am to 8pm, is supported by 55 professionals, Local Police officers assigned to the summer operation and 14 beach safety officers.

Last year, Fuengirola’s lifeguard and rescue service received a special commendation as Spain’s best service of its kind from the organisation responsible for the Blue Flag awards.

Access the consolidated Fuengirola and Mijas news archive