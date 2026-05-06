Fuengirola driver triggers tense chase by evading police check and rams several patrol cars

Irene Quirante 06/05/2026 a las 13:06h.

The National Police arrested on 25 April a driver after a high-speed chase, which he reportedly triggered by evading a routine check in Fuengirola.

The incident occurred in the early hours of the morning. At around 4.45am, the man was driving his van, when the police signalled for him to stop. He allegedly reacted by speeding off.

A police chase with several patrol cars started in an attempt to intercept the van. According to sources, the driver ignored the police sirens and rammed several patrol vehicles, presumably to force them off the road.

At one point, when cornered by the police, the driver abandoned the van and tried to run. The police, however, managed to detain him after a few minutes.

Another chase a few days later

Just a few days later, Fuengirola became the scene of another chase.

The Local Police arrested another driver after he endangered traffic safety by evading a checkpoint. He allegedly tested positive for cannabis and the police found cash, a high-value check and several tools inside the car, supposedly to be used in robberies.

According to municipal sources, the chase endangered bystanders, including a motorcycle with two occupants that had to manoeuvre to avoid a collision and a pedestrian who jumped out of the way to avoid being hit. The vehicle reportedly even mounted the sidewalk during the chase.

The three individuals in the car abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot. The police caught up with two of them on a garage ramp. When they identified them, the police discovered that there was an arrest warrant for one of them.