Investigation
Fuengirola court releases fatal Mijas hit-and-run detainee without charges
The duty judge has not decreed any bail conditions and is not investigating him for any crime
María José Díaz Alcalá and Juan Cano
The court has released the 46-year-old man the Guardia Civil arrested on Monday in connection to the hit-and-run that killed 17-year-old Norwegian tourist Nikoline in Mijas on 6 July.
The Fuengirola court of first instance has not agreed to any precautionary measures and is not investigating him for any crime, sources from the High Court of Justice of Andalucía (TSJA) have reported.
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InvestigationJuan Cano and María José Díaz Alcalá
The suspect saw a judge on Tuesday, but his detention extended until Wednesday, when he was released.
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