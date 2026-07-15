Fuengirola court releases fatal Mijas hit-and-run detainee without charges

The road in Mijas where 17-year-old Nikoline lost her life.

María José Díaz Alcalá and Juan Cano 15/07/2026 a las 15:36h.

The court has released the 46-year-old man the Guardia Civil arrested on Monday in connection to the hit-and-run that killed 17-year-old Norwegian tourist Nikoline in Mijas on 6 July.

The Fuengirola court of first instance has not agreed to any precautionary measures and is not investigating him for any crime, sources from the High Court of Justice of Andalucía (TSJA) have reported.

The suspect saw a judge on Tuesday, but his detention extended until Wednesday, when he was released.

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