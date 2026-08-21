Fuengirola brings back free ‘Sevillanas Express’ dance classes ahead of the Rosario fair

Tony Bryant 21/08/2026 a las 10:48h.

Fuengirola town hall is once again organising the free ‘Sevillanas Express’ course, an initiative that each year gives residents and visitors the opportunity to learn or refresh their knowledge of one of the most traditional and iconic dances associated with Andalusian festivities. This initiative is organised ahead of the Feria del Rosario, which take places from 6 to 12 October.

The classes will be held over five consecutive Tuesdays - 25 August and 1, 8, 15 and 22 September - at 8.30 pm at the Cristóbal Blanca del Moral auditorium in Parque de España.

Over the five sessions, participants will have the opportunity to learn, revise and practise the different sections that make up the sevillanas. Each session will focus on learning and perfecting one of the dance’s four sections, while the final session will be dedicated to revising and putting into practice everything covered during the course.

The activity is open to people of all ages and abilities, so no previous experience is required. To take part, simply attend on the dates and at the times specified.

The course will once again be taught by dance instructor Juani Guerrero.

“The important thing is to come with the desire to learn, enjoy yourself and have a good time. You can make a lot of progress in just a few classes and arrive at the feria eager to dance,” Guerrero said, adding that participants should wear “comfortable shoes”.

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