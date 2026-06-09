Fuengirola boosts police presence for summer season

Tony Bryant 09/06/2026 a las 08:50h.

Fuengirola town hall has launched its annual special security operation, increasing Local Police resources to help maintain public safety during the busy tourist season. The initiative, which runs until 13 September, will provide more than 10,500 additional policing hours - an increase on last year - as the Costa del Sol town prepares for peak summer activity.

Mayor Ana Mula explained that the operation aims to ensure residents and visitors can enjoy a safe and orderly environment as activity increases across beaches, the seafront promenade, shopping areas, restaurants, leisure venues and residential neighbourhoods.

Police patrols will be stepped up throughout July and August, with a particular focus on high-footfall areas. Officers will also carry out road safety checks across the town to improve safety for pedestrians, motorists and users of personal mobility vehicles.

The operation will target offences including illegal street trading, anti-social behaviour, public drinking gatherings, drug-related activity and breaches of local by-laws, while also supporting traffic management and incident response.

The enhanced police presence will work alongside Fuengirola’s summer beach safety measures, which include lifeguard services, medical assistance, beach surveillance and drone monitoring along the town’s seven-kilometre coastline.

Mula said the scheme aims to maintain Fuengirola’s reputation as “a safe and welcoming destination during one of the busiest periods of the year”.