Fuengirola to boost security for international fair with special operations plan The measures include a security and emergency coordination centre, an upgraded video surveillance system and random traffic checks, while the Local Police will oversee activity on the fairground, manage access points and monitor busy areas

Tony Bryant Friday, 24 April 2026, 11:47 Share

Fuengirola town hall has announced measures to reinforce security during this year’s international fair of the countries (FIP) through a dedicated special operations plan.

Mayor Ana Mula unveiled the measures alongside councillor for public safety José Luis Ponce, Local Police chief Sergio Luna and head of the fire service José Julián Bueno.

Mula said the town remained “safe and orderly”, adding that all arrangements had been carefully planned to ensure the effectiveness of the operation. She noted that while the fair is now in its 30th year, organisers would continue to refine the security approach rather than “become complacent”.

The Local Police are expected to deploy around 1,900 service hours over the course of the event. Officers will oversee activity on the fairground, manage access points, monitor busy areas and sensitive locations and control crowd capacity. They will also coordinate with the National Police in the event of any incidents.

A security and emergency coordination centre will be set up outside the Palacio de la Paz municipal auditorium, where a permanent fire crew will also be stationed.

New for this year is an upgraded video surveillance system, including an aerial cable camera and 16 additional cameras positioned around the fairground. These will provide real-time images to help detect incidents more quickly and improve response times.

Elsewhere, police will carry out random traffic checks across the town, using mobile radar to monitor speeds and testing drivers for alcohol and drugs.

The measures also include a network of around 200 CCTV cameras in the town, increased foot patrols in busy commercial areas, enhanced public lighting in leisure zones, monitoring of personal mobility vehicles and public awareness campaigns on road safety and responsible e-scooter use.

“We are a safe and orderly town, but maintaining that depends on everyone playing their part. If anything does happen, our police and fire services will respond with their usual professionalism. I encourage everyone to enjoy the fair with the peace of mind and sense of celebration that characterise our town,” she said.