Fuengirola shines a spotlight on the cultures of its international community

Tony Bryant Fuengirola. Friday, 24 April 2026, 11:08 Share

The Feria de los Países, the popular international fair, returns to Fuengirola from Wednesday 29 April until Sunday 3 May, a festival that highlights the culture and cuisine of the numerous nationalities that live in the municipality. More than 30 nationalities are participating once again this year, including the UK, Ireland, Spain, Argentina, Senegal, Finland and Mexico. New additions include Iceland, along with the return of Palestine and Thailand, among others.

The traditional parade of all participating countries will be held on Friday 1 May, starting from the town hall at 11.30am and following a route through the town and on to the fairground, where the five-day festival will take place.

Each country's 'caseta', decorated in its traditional colours, will offer typical cuisine and live music and dance, along with other folklore traditions.

Along with their music, some of the countries will focus on their national cuisine, such as Peru, which will offer workshops on the preparation of traditional dishes and cocktails; while the Dominican Republic has organised dance classes in the styles of Bachata, Merengue and Salsa.

The live entertainment lineup spans nearly every corner of modern music, from blues, rock and pop, to flamenco and traditional Spanish copla. Alongside the music, there will be a diverse selection of dance performances, including Argentinian tango, as well as Greek, Romanian, Portuguese and Puerto Rican folk dances, and Irish line dancing.

British hospitality

Naturally, many English-speaking residents and visitors head straight for the British caseta, where they can enjoy fish and chips, a wide selection of British beers and ales, and performances by some of the Costa del Sol's best tribute bands.

These will include tributes to Queen and Take That, along with concerts by The Crush Band, The Disclaimers and The Brit Pop Authority, one of the coast's newest bands that perform a tribute to one of the most influential musical movements of the 1990s that was spearheaded by Pulp, Oasis, Blur and Suede.

The Irish caseta is another popular venue for local foreigners, as along with traditional line and classic folk dance shows, there will be concerts by The Seasick Rock Band, The Killer Rockets, and The Stolen Gnomes, known for their fusion of soul, blues and Celtic music.

Those looking for regional dances, flamenco and fandangos will not be spoilt for choice in the Spanish caseta; while fans of traditional blues should head to the Belgium caseta, where The Blue Stompers Jump Review are sure to have the venue swinging with their energetic blues and boogie show.

An important change is the opening hours of the casetas, which will open from midday until 2am.

For a full schedule, see www.fipfuengirola.com