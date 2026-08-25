Fuengirola accessible beaches welcome almost 8,000 users this summer

Tony Bryant 25/08/2026 a las 10:12h.

Almost 8,000 people with reduced mobility have used Fuengirola’s accessible beach facilities so far this summer, according to the town hall.

The town’s mayor, Ana Mula, said that a total of 7,798 users with physical or visual disabilities visited one of the town’s four accessible beach areas between 1 June and 15 August, during which, lifeguards provided assistance on 6,256 occasions, mainly helping users enter the sea.

The mayor pointed out that facilities are located at the beaches of Castillo, Fuengirola, Los Boliches-Gaviotas and Carvajal, meaning every beach along the Fuengirola coastline now has an accessible area.

Mula said Fuengirola had been a pioneer in Andalucía, introducing dedicated beach areas for people with reduced mobility in 2000. The town has continued to improve accessibility in partnership with specialist organisations like Cota Cero and Aspaym.

The coastline was also recently recognised by ADEAC, the organisation behind the Blue Flag awards, with a special mention for its high level of accessibility.

“Fuengirola is a national and international tourism benchmark and there is no doubt that its beaches are one of the main attractions for people who come to visit and those who choose to live here. We continue to work throughout the year to provide the best possible services on our beaches for everyone, including people with reduced mobility,” Mula said.

The accessible beach areas can be booked by calling 691 102 985.

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