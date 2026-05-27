Mijas firefighters control a forest fire caused by pyrotechnics in the early hours of the morning

A fire broke out in the vicinity of the Cerrado del Águila residential area in Mijas on Monday night, which, according to the council, "in ... the absence of official confirmation", was most likely caused by "firecrackers or fireworks". The Local Police received a call at 0.33 am and activated "immediately" an emergency device to prevent the spread of the flames to areas near homes and residential areas.

Six firefighters from the municipal fire service took part in the extinguishing operations, supported by two fire engines and two water tankers from the operational service. The operation lasted for three hours, specifically until 3.36am, when the fire was declared extinguished.

The councillor responsible for the area, Francisco Jerez, explained that the fire originated in "an area of very thick scrubland, with vegetation up to two metres high". However, he pointed out that one of the circumstances that favoured the control of the fire was that the land was surrounded by streets, which acted as a natural firebreak. "With a little easterly breeze, the fire spread very quickly within the area," he said.

The wind caused the fire to spread quickly, but the streets acted as a firebreak

Jerez thanked the rapid action of all the emergency services mobilised, which enabled the flames to be contained before they reached other nearby areas.

The councillor also took the opportunity to call for public responsibility at the beginning of the period of greatest fire risk. "After the rainy winter we have had, there is a lot of vegetation and that translates into more fuel," he said. He highlighted the obligation to keep both municipal and private plots of land clean. "The more it is cleaned and cleared, the better. Everyone has to fulfil their responsibility," he added.

Jerez said that the special summer plan has already been activated and that the reinforcement of the fire brigade will be operational between 15 June and 15 September, coinciding with the period of greatest risk. "The fire department is doing everything possible to avoid major problems during what is expected to be a complicated summer," he concluded.