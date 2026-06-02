Fuengirola man arrested over alleged 95,000-euro property reservation fraud

A 77-year-old man has been arrested in Fuengirola on suspicion of fraud and document forgery after allegedly using falsified paperwork to pose as ... the owner of a property and obtain reservation payments from a buyer.

The arrest followed an investigation by the Cybercrime Group at Fuengirola police station into the sale of a flat in which the alleged fraud amounted to 95,000 euros, according to a National Police statement.

Police said their enquiries uncovered irregularities in powers of attorney, identity documents and tax certificates, revealing what investigators described as a fraudulent scheme.

According to the investigation, the suspect allegedly used false documentation to impersonate ownership of a property and receive reservation payments via bank cheques. Officers said the funds were sometimes withdrawn in cash and, in other cases, channelled through bank accounts.

The victim had already completed the purchase when he received information indicating that the property had a legitimate owner and that legal proceedings were under way to recover possession of it. The flat was also being occupied illegally.

Investigators identified several alleged irregularities during the transaction, which was carried out through a power of attorney. Among them was an apparent discrepancy between the signatures of the supposed owners and those shown on copies of the passports submitted as part of the sale process.

Police said the work of the specialised officers led to the recovery of the full amount allegedly lost by the victim, and the money has since been returned.

The investigation remains ongoing. Officers have identified third parties who may be linked to the alleged scheme and have also connected financial movements to commercial companies as part of their enquiries.