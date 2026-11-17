National Police officers have released the results of Operation Glass, a targeted crackdown launched to tackle a surge in thefts from parked vehicles that ... had sparked widespread concern among residents in Fuengirola.

Following a sharp rise in complaints over smashed car windows across the Costa del Sol town, officers at Fuengirola’s National Police station stepped up night-time patrols and investigative work. Over recent weeks, the operation has led to the arrest of eight men aged between 32 and 52 and solved 15 break-in offences.

According to investigators, the suspects took advantage of low visibility after dark to peer through windows for valuables left in plain sight before smashing the glass to steal the contents. Several of the targeted vehicles were commercial vans containing tradespeople's work tools.

Drug addiction links

Police established that in several instances the thefts were committed by individuals with drug addiction problems who sold the stolen goods on the black market to quickly fund daily doses.

All eight suspects were arrested within the Fuengirola police district on suspicion of theft from motor vehicles, and case files have been handed over to the relevant investigating court.