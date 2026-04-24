Vélez-Málaga police arrest suspect of wave of car break-ins

Eugenio Cabezas Friday, 24 April 2026, 14:28 Share

The National Police have arrested a 40-year-old suspect of a series of eleven car break-ins in the same area in Vélez-Málaga.

The investigation began after the police received a series of complaints from residents who, within days, found their vehicles with smashed windows and ransacked interiors. All the cases shared common elements: geographical proximity, similar times of day and the same modus operandi.

The police quickly detected a pattern. According to a statement from the provincial police headquarters, the perpetrator would break the windows of vehicles to gain access and steal items, often of little value but easily obtainable.

As the investigation progressed, the police were able to identify the suspect - a man with a criminal record in the same area. However, they were unable to locate him initially, so a police arrest warrant for burglary was issued, extending to all operational units.

The operation then focused on monitoring the places the suspect frequented. The strategy proved successful: the police located and arrested him near his home.

Habitual offender

The suspect is an alleged repeat offender, with several prior arrests for similar crimes. His activity has previously generated concern among residents, who reported a growing sense of insecurity in the area.

These types of vehicle break-ins, especially when they occur in series and in specific areas, are common in urban environments. Such perpetrators usually seek speed and discretion to steal visible objects inside cars.

The National Police highlight the importance of taking extreme precaution and avoiding leaving objects in plain sight inside vehicles, as these attract thieves.

The investigation remains open and the police are working to determine whether the detainee may have been involved in other similar incidents in the municipality or nearby towns.

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