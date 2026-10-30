Dance enthusiasts host fundraising event for Mijas Lions Alzheimer's support group

Tony Bryant 30/10/2026 Actualizado a las 09:54h.

Marbella-based dance student Jacqueline ‘Jaks’ Becker teamed up with her tutor, Alberto Andrada, to host a fundraising event for the La Cala de Mijas Lions dementia support group. Held at Olivia’s restaurant in Mijas Costa last Thursday, Strictly Olivia’s: Dancing for Dementia, raised more than 9,000 euros for the volunteer-run group, which offers help and support to sufferers of neurodegenerative diseases and their families.

Guests enjoyed Latin American and ballroom dance displays, along with a three-course meal. Ten euros from each ticket sold was donated to the Lions, along with further funds raised throughout the evening.

Following the success of the event, and in order to keep the momentum going, Becker and Aranda are now organising weekly dance classes at Olivias. Three euros from every person who takes part will be donated to the Lions dementia group.

The classes, held on Thursdays between 5pm and 7pm, can be booked via WhatsApp to Alberto on 663 668 052.

“I'm delighted to say we raised over 9,000 euros, and every cent goes to the cause, which will make a huge difference to the people the volunteer group support,” Becker said.