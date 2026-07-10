Costa del Sol international media members discover wildlife and more at Bioparc meeting

SUR in English 10/07/2026 a las 22:26h.

The summer meeting of the Costa Press Club was held earlier this week at Bioparc in Fuengirola where members took advantage of a tour of the tropical gardens and a viewing of the inmates.

The cocktail style supper on the terrace featured an Open Mic session (dubbed Open Jaw for the occasion). Several participants spoke on subjects of their choosing, compered by club president Neil Hesketh, who also offered a warm welcome to new members.

Club member David Tweed described his unexpected affiliation to St George’s church in Malaga and his fundraising efforts and invited everyone, Anglican or otherwise, to go along to a Sunday service.

He was followed by novelist Joan Fallon, who shared the joy of her transition from successful self-publishing to working with a traditional publisher.

Ophelia Smith, the new president of Age Concern Marbella and San Pedro, appealed to the international media for coverage of the charity’s activities, adding that it needs support and sponsorship in order to continue helping vulnerable older residents.

Representing Manilva Life magazine, new member Anna Glowinski advocated for the vital role of grassroots journalism. She emphasised that her publication prioritises deep community engagement and local information over sensationalised clickbait-type headlines.

Kimlan Cook, vice president of the Arts Society Costa del Sol, spoke about her organisation, which also has a branch in Nerja, and invited art enthusiasts to attend a lecture either in person or online.

Finally, Nicole King announced the themes for the upcoming Internationalities event scheduled for 3 November.

Members stayed on afterwards for Bioparc's night show of mammals and birds.