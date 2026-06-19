Costa del Sol collision between jet ski and tourist boat kills one

María José Díaz Alcalá 19/06/2026 a las 10:52h.

A 30-year-old man died on Thursday when his jet ski collided with a tourist boat off the coast of Fuengirola, Malaga.

The accident occurred near the town's dock shortly before 6pm, when the emergency services received several calls reporting a collision between a recreational boat (its size is unknown) and a jet ski. Witnesses also said that one person had been injured.

The coordinating centre mobilised the Guardia Civil, the Local Police, the Red Cross, municipal beach lifeguards and emergency medical personnel.

The paramedics were only able to verify the man's death upon arrival.

Sources have been unable to confirm whether the victim was riding the jet ski or travelling as a passenger.

Access the latest 112 emergency and rescue news hub