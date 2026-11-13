El Corte Inglés opens new extended store in Mijas Costa

International Client Director Gaël Vignon and a colleague at the new store.

SUR in English 13/11/2026 Actualizado a las 11:04h.

El Corte Inglés opened its new extended department store in Las Lagunas, Mijas Costa, this Thursday.

The ceremony was attended by Eduardo Barero, Head of Institutional Relations, Alejandro Zaldívar, General Manager El Corte Inglés Mijas, and Gaël Vignon, Head of International Customers, among guests and staff.

The sales floor area at the store has now been increased from 14,500 to 22,000 square metres, in a building that has 1,733 parking spaces.

The store has gone from having three to six floors open to the public and the number of brands on sale in the different departments has increased significantly.

As well as the new designers available in the clothing sections, the store has also incorporated new brands in the electrical appliance department and electronics.

The store serves a catchment area of more than 250,000 residents, a population that easily increases to half a million in peak tourist season.

Also completely renovated is the range of products available at its hypermarket, Hipercor, with a specific area for ready-made foods and a section for home decoration.

The centre also includes Viajes El Corte Inglés travel agency, Centro de Seguros insurance centre, Óptica 2000 opticians, dry cleaning, vehicle servicing and car washing, among other services.