Concern in Mijas over fire visible from various points in town

The fire in Mijas was visible from various point across the town.

Isabel Méndez 08/06/2026 a las 11:00h.

A large fire broke out in Mijas late on Sunday, triggering concern among residents. According to the town hall, the fire, which started in an area with a lot of dry grass, did not require the evacuation of residents.

The fire happened in the area bordering the Pueblo La Campana and La Sierrezuela residential developments. Firefighters, the Local Police and the Guardia Civil were mobilised to the scene.

A large cloud of smoke was visible from various points across the town.

Shortly after midnight, firefighters from the Infoca department (the Andalusian forest fire prevention service) brought the fire under control and began cooling operations.

Through social media, the town hall urged residents to stay away from the fire area so as not to hinder the work of the emergency services.