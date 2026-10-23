Mijas cleaning service worker arrested for stealing from cars during shifts

The Guardia Civil arrested on Thursday a worker from the Mijas municipal cleaning service for allegedly stealing from vehicles during his night shifts. The arrest ... happened in La Cala de Mijas, in the early hours of the morning when the suspect was at work.

The police operation began following an alert from a nearby business, which had noticed the thefts. The security camera footage shows the worker smashing the windows to steal personal belongings and road cones from inside the cars, after which he leaves the scene in the cleaning vehicle.

The police viewed the footage and contacted the cleaning company to find out which employees had been assigned to that route.

According to sources, the Guardia Civil instructed the manager to ask the operator to wait at a specific point along the route. The manager followed their instructions, which enabled the patrol to arrive at the scene and make the arrest immediately.

Early in the morning, Mijas town hall's cleaning department detected an anomaly while reviewing the nighttime report and noted that the route had not been completed. The GPS geolocation system fitted to the vehicles confirmed that.

According to the same sources, the detainee is a temporary worker and the contractor will take action following the incident.

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