Charity dinner raises 2,350 euros for Mijas canine shelter

Tony Bryant 16/07/2026 a las 11:08h.

Around 100 animal lovers attended a charity fundraising dinner for the ACE dog shelter at Spikes and Bobby Jones restaurant in Mijas Costa on Saturday 11 July. Guests enjoyed a three-course meal and a night of entertainment supplied by vocalist Mark T Connor, along with charity auction and raffle with prizes donated by members of the local community and supporters of the shelter, founded in 1999.

The Caribbean-themed event, sponsored by Ibex Insurance (Fuengirola) and Costa Connection Magazine, raised 2,350 euros to help the shelter feed and look after more than 500 dogs and 200 cats currently in the care of the La Cala de Mijas-based charity.

ACE president and founder Fabienne Paques spoke about the ongoing challenges of running a dog shelter, “which relies solely on donations”, where the animals need some 300kg of food every day, as well as veterinary care and medication.

“Whether you can donate food, or a few hours of your time every week as a volunteer, or perhaps foster, sponsor, adopt or remember the charity in your Will, this most deserving of causes is in great need of your help,” Paques said.

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