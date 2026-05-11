La Cala de Mijas Lions step out in style for fashion fundraiser

Tony Bryant 11/05/2026 a las 10:23h.

The La Cala de Mijas Lions is hosting its annual spring fair and fashion show on Sunday 31 May. Held at the Butibamba park (La Cala de Mijas), in collaboration with the foreigners’ department of Mijas town hall, the event starts at 11am and will showcase a selection of evening wear and summer clothing sourced from the association's second-hand shop.

The event, compered by John Sharples, will include a fun fashion parade, when volunteers and club members will strut their stuff once again on the catwalk.

More than 40 artisan stalls will offer a variety of products, along with top brand garments at reasonable prices, to raise funds for the organisation to continue offering its services to the needy in the area.

Sponsored by Ibex Insurance, The Costa Connection Magazine and Global Radio, entrance to the fair is free and will also include live entertainment supplied by The Phoenix Singers, food stalls and an afternoon of fun and games.