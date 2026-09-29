Community spirit
La Cala de Mijas Lions give children with cancer a day to remember
More than 50 children and their families enjoyed games, quizzes, arts and crafts, face painting and a waterslide during the organisation’s Memory Day event
More than 50 children with cancer and their families enjoyed a day of fun and activities at the annual Memory Day organised by the La Cala de Mijas Lions. Now in its fourth year, the event was held at Miraflores Tennis Club, which provided the venue, and a waterslide that proved a major hit with the children.
The youngsters enjoyed games, quizzes, arts and crafts, face painting and a knitting session, along with plenty of pizzas and paella.
Organiser Wynson Beswick said that shared experiences can create memories that last far longer than material gifts. “Giving them a happy memory to hold onto is the best gift we can give,” she said.
The La Cala Lions applauded the “support and generosity” of the tennis club and its staff, the volunteers, annual sponsors Bridges Bar, Andres Olivares of the Olivares children’s cancer charity, and the AECC Spanish cancer association.
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