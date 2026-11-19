The Malaga court of appeal has upheld the sentences of two men who got into a fight over who had gotten to the petrol pump ... first at a petrol station in Fuengirola. The incident happened back in 2021 and resulted in the driver of a car needing stitches and a motorcycle sustaining damage.

The argument involved the car driver and the motorcyclist. During the course of the fight, they exchanged isults and the car driver pushed the motorbike, which first hit its owner and then fell onto the ground.

From there, the two became embroiled in a fight in which the motorcyclist punched the other man in the forehead. The car driver needed seven stitches. The motorcyclist sustained a bruise to his side and several grazes.

The cost of repairing the damage to the motorcycle was estimated at over 2,000 euros. The motorbike was valued at 930 euros.

The criminal court in Malaga sentenced both men in January. The motorcyclist was fined six months for causing bodily harm and the other driver was fined one month for a minor offence. In both cases, the fine was set at ten euros a day.

According to the ruling, the difference is in the level of medical care each required, with the motorcyclist only needing minor treatment.

Both parties lodged an appeal seeking their acquittal and claiming compensation from the other. The motorcyclist said that he had acted in self-defence because the other man had pushed the motorbike first.

The provincial court, which upheld both convictions in a judgement dated 1 October, found that both men had agreed to fight and that "both could have prevented it". On that basis, it rejected the claim that the punch could be justified on the grounds of self-defence.

The car driver requested that the motorcyclist's fine be doubled and that the motorcyclist pay him 3,250 euros for the damage and injuries. His defence stated that, if the judges considered that both parties had contributed to the incident, the amount of compensation should be reduced. The court of appeal upheld the penalty set by the lower court and ruled that neither party should receive compensation from the other.

In resolving this final issue, the judges took into account that the injuries were of a "similar severity". They said that the damage to the motorbike should also be taken into account. Although the stitches justified a heavier sentence for the motorcyclist, when assessing what each party should pay the other, the court considered that the damages were fully offset.

The ruling states that only an extraordinary appeal for review is admissible.

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