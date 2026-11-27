The Guardia Civil seized an arsenal of weapons from a villa in Mijas following a distress call from a woman regarding an alleged case of ... gender-based violence on 24 November. It appears that the victim managed to escape from the house with her young son after her partner, a British national, assaulted and threatened to shoot her.

The incident took place at around 5.05pm, when the man allegedly arrived at the property, acting aggressively. A patrol from the Mijas Guardia Civil was initially dispatched to the scene to investigate the report.

Once there, the police found the couple's nanny, who, visibly distraught, explained to them that the woman had fled with her son and that the man was extremely violent. While peering through the windows of the couple's car, which was parked on the property, the police discovered several firearms inside.

They called for reinforcement. Three further patrols from the Guardia Civil and one from the Local Police arrived at the scene. They established a security perimeter around the property.

While the police were taking the initial steps to locate the suspect, they learnt that he may have escaped towards Marbella by jumping out of a window when the first patrol car arrived.

Three police officers entered the house and found that the man was no longer there, although they did find numerous firearms inside. The victim also warned that the suspect was hiding more weapons around the property. A specialist from the sniffer dog unit located further concealed weapons both inside the house and in the garden.

In total, the police seized six shotguns, two .22-calibre pistols, six airsoft rifles, five air pistols, three extendable batons, two bulletproof vests, a pair of night-vision goggles, six hunting knives, 2,500 cartridges of various calibres and a pair of shackles.

The Guardia Civil negotiated the suspect's surrender and arrested him in Marbella. He has been charged with gender-based violence and unlawful possession of weapons.

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