The Guardia Civil have arrested a man in Fuengirola (Malaga) on suspicion of jihadist radicalism, following his alleged involvement in terrorist offences. The arrest took ... place as part of a joint operation which led to simultaneous arrests in the municipalities of San Sebastián (Guipúzcoa) and Vilanova i la Geltrú (Barcelona).

According to the police, the three men had undergone a process of radicalisation in recent years, driven mainly by their increasing exposure to terrorist propaganda online.

The investigation has revealed that they accessed and handled content linked to both Daesh and Hamas, which was intended to indoctrinate people for terrorist purposes.

While analysing the seized material, investigators discovered files justifying violence and attacks. One of the most striking aspects of the investigation is that the suspects used artificial intelligence to refine their radicalisation processes and recorded their own videos in which they expressed their adherence to jihadist ideology while brandishing bladed weapons.

The operation, one of the focal points of which was in Fuengirola, follows on from another counter-terrorism operation in Melilla. During that operation, a young man was arrested on suspicion of actively disseminating large volumes of jihadist material via social media platforms mainly used by teenagers and young people.

Inter-agency cooperation has been essential to the successful completion of both the arrest in Fuengirola and the rest of the operations. The Guardia Civil worked in close collaboration with the CNI (national intelligence centre) and the US FBI.

These operations form part of the Guardia Civil's ongoing efforts to strengthen counter-terrorism prevention and investigation since the Ministry of the Interior declared a level 4 counter-terrorism alert on 26 June 2015, with particular emphasis on the early detection of radicalised individuals and the dismantling of any networks providing material, financial or propaganda support.

Review the latest crime and judicial news reports