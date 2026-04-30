Guardia Civil arrest woman following violent supermarket theft in La Cala de Mijas

A 23-year-old woman with an extensive criminal record has been arrested by the Guardia Civil following a violent confrontation at a supermarket in ... La Cala de Mijas.

The incident, which occurred on 8 April, saw a routine shoplifting attempt escalate into a physical assault when the suspect allegedly attacked employees who tried to prevent her from fleeing with stolen merchandise.

Officers were dispatched to the scene immediately after receiving a tip-off regarding a robbery in progress. Upon arrival, the Civil Guards confirmed that two women were involved in the theft and that one had turned to violence once she was intercepted by staff. The struggle left two employees injured as they attempted to restrain the pair and secure the stolen goods.

Following her identification, police discovered that the younger woman was already wanted by a court in Novelda, Alicante, which had issued a search and arrest warrant against her. She now faces fresh charges of robbery with violence and two counts of causing injury, adding to her history of similar offences.

Her companion, a 36-year-old woman, was also identified at the scene and remains under investigation for a minor theft offence. The primary suspect was subsequently taken into custody and placed at the disposal of the Fuengirola Court of First Instance as the judicial proceedings continue.

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