Anita Mavromatis 09/06/2026 Actualizado a las 13:39h.

What do mountain adventures, emergency ski descents, prestigious national awards, pirate camps, environmental projects and campfire friendships have in common? They have all been part of an action-packed year for 1st Fuengirola Scout Group.

As National Volunteers’ Week shines a spotlight on the people who give their time to help others, the group is celebrating not only the achievements of its young people but also the dedicated volunteers who make those achievements possible.

Part of British Scouting Overseas, 1st Fuengirola Scouts provides adventure, challenge, friendship and unforgettable experiences for young people across the Costa del Sol through its Beaver, Cub, Scout, Explorer and Young Leader sections. With Scout Troops meeting on both Thursday and Friday evenings, the group continues to grow and offer exciting opportunities for local families.

One of the year’s most unforgettable moments came high in the Sierra Nevada mountains. During the group’s ski expedition, an unexpected power outage brought the lifts and gondolas to a standstill, leaving 17 Scouts stranded on the mountain. With no way down except to ski the famous Rio piste, what could have become a daunting situation instead became a shining example of courage, teamwork and leadership.

Explorers Beth and Ronja stepped up magnificently, helping support younger Scouts and assisting leaders throughout the challenge. Their calm thinking, maturity and determination earned them the Chief Scout’s Commendation, personally signed by Chief Scout Dwayne Fields, one of the highest recognitions available within Scouting.

Back in Malaga province, the adventures continued. Scouts tackled a mountain expedition near Tolox, carrying everything they needed into camp before testing their skills in navigation, pioneering, outdoor cooking and teamwork. The group’s Explorers also planned and completed their own youth-led expedition, proving they could take responsibility for every stage of an adventure from planning to execution.

The younger sections have been just as busy. Beavers and Cubs enjoyed a terrific pirate-themed camp packed with treasure hunts, outdoor challenges, games, campfire fun and plenty of pirate mischief. For many of the younger members, it was their first taste of the magic of camping and adventure, creating memories and friendships that will last for years to come.

There has been plenty of learning along the way too. Young people have mastered bike maintenance skills, basic mechanics, leatherwork and circus skills, taken part in photography challenges around Fuengirola, developed navigation and outdoor survival skills and explored different cultures through a visit to a Hindu temple in Benalmádena.

Scouting is about more than adventure. It is also about giving back. Throughout the year, members have supported environmental initiatives, participated in tree planting and beach clean activities and proudly represented the community during Remembrance events.

The hard work and commitment shown by the group’s young people has also been recognised through some of Scouting’s highest awards.

Themis and Piran from the Thursday Scout Troop, together with Alba, Alfred, Adrian and Jenson from the Friday Scout Troop, were all presented with their Chief Scout’s Gold Awards, the highest achievement available in the Scout section.

Meanwhile, Explorer Scout Mazy achieved the prestigious Chief Scout’s Platinum Award, presented by Group Lead Volunteer Kenny Lee during the group’s Annual General Meeting and Family Fun Day.

The celebrations did not stop there. The group recently welcomed four new adult volunteers into leadership roles during a special evening at Parque Fluvial in Fuengirola, strengthening a team that is passionate about giving young people opportunities they will remember for the rest of their lives.

Looking ahead, excitement is already building for the Flamingo Jamborette in Murcia this October, where Scouts will join hundreds of other young people for a weekend packed with camping, activities, international friendship and adventure.

The group is also keen to hear from anyone who would like to help behind the scenes. Alongside leaders and occasional helpers, the group is currently looking for a Trustee Board member. It is a fantastic opportunity for someone who wants to support local young people and contribute professional skills and experience to a thriving local organisation, without attending weekly meetings.

As National Volunteers’ Week reminds us, none of these adventures happen by accident.

Every campfire lit, every badge earned, every hike completed and every challenge overcome starts with volunteers willing to give their time, energy and enthusiasm.

Thanks to those volunteers, young people in Fuengirola are not just learning skills for life. They are creating memories, building confidence, discovering new passions and proving that adventure is alive and thriving on the Costa del Sol.

Anyone interested in joining as a young person, volunteer or trustee is encouraged to get in touch and become part of the adventure. They can contact Group Lead Volunteer Robert Troost at robert-troost@britishscoutingoverseas.org.uk or visit fuengirolascouts.com/get-in-touch/