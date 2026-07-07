Ancient family fishing tradition returns to Los Boliches beach this weekend

Tony Bryant 07/07/2026 a las 15:59h.

Los Boliches will once again celebrate its maritime heritage this Saturday (11 July), with the recreation of the traditional ‘tirada del copo’, an ancient fishing technique that supported countless coastal families for centuries. Although this method of fishing is no longer permitted, it is preserved today as an important part of Fuengirola's cultural and historical heritage.

Organised by the Peña Recreativa Bolichera in collaboration with Fuengirola town hall, the event will begin at 8am on the stretch of beach close to the Los Náufragos beach bar.

This tradition was one of the most distinctive fishing methods used along Fuengirola's coastline until well into the 20th century. The technique involved anchoring a net around 50 metres offshore, attached to two ropes which were pulled in from the beach by several people, gradually drawing in the fish that had become trapped in the net.

Although this fishing practice was discontinued following changes to fishing regulations, the re-enactment takes place every July and is repeated on 15 August, becoming one of the most iconic events in the town's annual festive calendar.

As required by current regulations, the event has been authorised by the Andalusian regional government, subject to the condition that all fish caught are returned to the sea immediately.

"This is a tribute to all the families who, for generations, made their living from the sea, not only in Fuengirola but across the Costa del Sol. We are immensely proud of our maritime roots, particularly here in Los Boliches, a neighbourhood whose history has always been closely linked to the sea and to fishing,” said councillor Ana Bravo.