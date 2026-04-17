Politics
Ana Mata elected new president of Mijas PP to finally replace ex-mayor Ángel Nozal
Mata, who became mayor in 2023, appointed Mario Bravo as vice-president and Daniel Gómez as general secretary
José Carlos García
Friday, 17 April 2026, 10:58
Ana Mata has been elected president of the Mijas Partido Popular (PP) with unanimous support at the local party conference.
Her appointment ends a period of interim management following the departure of former mayor Ángel Nozal. Mata, who became mayor in 2023, appointed Mario Bravo as vice-president and Daniel Gómez as general secretary. She vowed to drive economic growth and employment.