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Elías Bendodo, deputy secretary general of the PP, and Patricia Navarro, provincial president of the party, together with Ana Mata. SUR
Politics

Ana Mata elected new president of Mijas PP to finally replace ex-mayor Ángel Nozal

Mata, who became mayor in 2023, appointed Mario Bravo as vice-president and Daniel Gómez as general secretary

José Carlos García

Friday, 17 April 2026, 10:58

Ana Mata has been elected president of the Mijas Partido Popular (PP) with unanimous support at the local party conference.

Her appointment ends a period of interim management following the departure of former mayor Ángel Nozal. Mata, who became mayor in 2023, appointed Mario Bravo as vice-president and Daniel Gómez as general secretary. She vowed to drive economic growth and employment.

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surinenglish Ana Mata elected new president of Mijas PP to finally replace ex-mayor Ángel Nozal

Ana Mata elected new president of Mijas PP to finally replace ex-mayor Ángel Nozal