Almost 300 participants have already registered for Fuengirola's first triathlon

Tony Bryant 07/05/2026 a las 11:24h.

Fuengirola will host its first triathlon on Saturday 16 May, a sporting event that has so far attracted almost 300 participants, although registration is open until 11 May.

The race will take place in a super-sprint format, during which, athletes will tackle a 400-metre swim, a 7.5-kilometre cycle ride and a 2.5-kilometre run. The swimming section will take place at Playa Las Gaviotas in Los Boliches, while the cycle ride and run will follow a route along the seafront promenade.

This new sporting event was announced by the councillors for sport and mobility, Julio Rodríguez and Isabel González, together with race director and coordinator, José Horno.

The town hall is advising drivers to avoid the circuit zone (Paseo Marítimo, Calle Churruca, Avenida Condes de San Isidro, Avenida Ramón y Cajal and Avenida de Los Boliches) on the day of the race between 8am and 11am, as traffic will not be permitted during those times.

The mobility councillor explained that the bus service will change its usual route on the morning of 16 May, avoiding the area where the event will take place.

“Prior to the race, information regarding the route and timetable for that day’s bus services will be provided through the mobility app,” González said.

Registration can be made on Federación Andaluza de Triatlón