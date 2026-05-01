Aldi landed in Fuengirola this week: its 34th store in Malaga province

Aldi opened its first store in Fuengirola on Wednesday. The 1,000-square-metre sales floor is located at number one Calle Malvarrosa, in the ... Los Pacos district, bringing the German company's total to 34 supermarkets in Malaga province. Aldi's arrival in Fuengirola comes just one day after the reopening of its store in La Cala de Mijas on Tuesday. In total, the company now has 114 supermarkets across Andalucía, a region where the retail chain has already announced yet another new store opening within the next three months.

The new Fuengirola store has a staff of 14 professionals, half of whom are new hires and the other half local residents. In total, Aldi now employs over 500 people in the Costa del Sol province and more than 1,700 in Andalucía.

The new store maintains the company's discount business model, offering "a quality assortment at the best price", where nine out of ten products are Aldi's own brand and eight out of ten are of Spanish origin. To guarantee quality and local sourcing, Aldi collaborates with more than 400 suppliers throughout Spain, 80 of which are in Andalucía.

Furthermore, to celebrate the opening of the Los Pacos store, the supermarket will feature special promotions in addition to the chain's nearly 70 weekly special offers. In fact, "thanks to its low prices and promotions", Aldi customers saved an average of 2,000 euros per year in 2025, according to company data.

"We remain committed to Malaga province and to offering a shopping option that combines quality, fresh produce and low prices. Nearly half of all households in Andalucía already trust Aldi and we want to be even closer to their homes", stated Juan Antonio Ortega, regional expansion director for Aldi in Spain.

Parking and opening hours

"Aldi's commitment to offering the best experience in its stores", according to a company statement, has made it a trusted shopping option in Andalucía, where two out of every five households fill their shopping trolleys at its supermarkets. Moreover, the company highlights the high level of customer loyalty, with 46.5 per cent of customers choosing Aldi for their weekly shopping, figures that translate into more than 1.5 million consumers regularly relying on this retail chain.

The Fuengirola store also incorporates energy-efficient measures such as solar panels, LED lighting, home automation systems, 56 parking spaces and four charging points for electric vehicles. Opening hours are Monday to Saturday, from 9:00am to 9:30pm, and it will also be open on Sundays during the summer season.