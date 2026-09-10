Costa del Sol bouncer arrested for seriously assaulting customer at Fuengirola nightclub

A 44-year-old man of Moroccan origin is in a critical condition at Malaga's Hospital Regional after the bouncer of a Fuengirola nightclub ... allegedly assaulted him on 5 September.

The victim, who suffered a severe, bleeding head injury, had to undergo emergency surgery.

The incident took place at around 7.30am. The emergency services received a call concerning a man lying on the ground. Witnesses also reported that the man had a bleeding head injury.

The National Police and paramedics travelled to the scene.

After providing initial treatment at the scene and assessing the severity of the injuries, the medical staff stabilised the patient and transferred him by ambulance to the hospital in Malaga city.

According to various sources, the victim was at the nightclub when the security staff kicked him out. Once outside, an argument ensued and the bouncer allegedly punched the man several times until he lost the consciousness.

The people who found the victim and alerted the emergency services were reportedly not involved in the incident and had not witnessed the preceding altercation.

Following initial investigations at the scene, the National Police proceeded to arrest the establishment's bouncer on suspicion of involvement in the incident.

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