Mijas town hall now has the complete plans for the future El Burrito leisure park, designed to protect and showcase one of the town's ... defining features and its major tourist attraction.

Now that the successful bidder, Olux, has finalised the design, worth over 42,000 euros, the town hall plans to put the construction work out to public tender in the early months of 2027. The tender process, sources have said, will under no circumstances extend beyond the first half of the year.

The complex, which will be built on a 26,000-square-metre site near the existing stables on Vial Sur, will provide indoor accommodation and semi-open-air areas for up to 48 donkeys.

The initiative aims to transform the relationship between local residents and tourists with this local symbol, while also enabling the donkeys of Mija to "retire" in dignified facilities or have a shelter for rehabilitation and subsequent rehoming.

The design divides the site into two clearly distinct yet connected areas: one dedicated entirely to the welfare, care and shelter of the donkeys and a second focused on public outreach, where an existing building will be refurbished to become the Mijas donkey visitor centre.

In the area set aside for the animals, the complex topography of the site dictates a design that is respectful of and integrated into the natural environment through a discontinuous layout. The project proposes the construction of three large standard modules divided into 24 double compartments, a fourth, larger module for veterinary and quarantine purposes and a fifth for storage and service areas.

These semi-underground rooms, adapted to the varying ground levels, will feature green roofs, earth-coloured finishes and timber structures to minimise their visual impact from vantage points such as the Camino de las Canteras, where the workers will install a viewing platform.

Animal welfare was the fundamental requirement of the town hall. The stables will be spacious enough to allow the donkeys to enter, turn round and lie down without difficulty, while the veterinary shelter will provide extra space to temporarily house animals under observation or resting, facilitating the work of the veterinary staff.

A renewable, absorbent bedding system will be laid over the concrete base, providing a comfortable resting area that is easy to clean, while protecting their joints and hooves. Furthermore, each pen will feature natural ventilation, drained flooring, a light fitting, a drinking trough and tethering rings to facilitate daily cleaning and maintenance tasks.

Details of the project concerning the stables. (SUR)

The site will feature extensive grazing areas, enclosures, waste management facilities and a network of shaded, tree-lined footpaths along which the public will be able to walk and interact with the animals in a semi-free-roaming environment.

As well as promoting global awareness of the rights and conservation of the species, the project envisages the active involvement of the Andalusian donkey in tasks relating to the management and clearing of the surrounding woodland.

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