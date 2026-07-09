Young motorcyclist seriously injured in collision with car on A-7 motorway in Marbella

Almudena Nogués 09/07/2026 a las 15:47h.

A 30-year-old man was seriously injured on Wednesday evening after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a car on the A-7 motorway in Marbella, near the Venta Platero restaurant.

The accident occurred at approximately 8.50pm at kilometre 1,034 of the motorway, in the direction of Estepona.

The Guardia Civil, road maintenance and emergency medical services (061) were mobilised to the scene.

The incident caused significant traffic jams in the area. Some drivers told SUR they were stuck in traffic for over an hour.

The victim was taken to the Costa del Sol hospital in very serious condition, although his current condition has not been revealed.

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