112 incident
Young motorcyclist seriously injured in collision with car on A-7 motorway in Marbella
The accident occurred at kilometre 1,034 at 8.50pm on Wednesday
Almudena Nogués
A 30-year-old man was seriously injured on Wednesday evening after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a car on the A-7 motorway in Marbella, near the Venta Platero restaurant.
The accident occurred at approximately 8.50pm at kilometre 1,034 of the motorway, in the direction of Estepona.
The Guardia Civil, road maintenance and emergency medical services (061) were mobilised to the scene.
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112 incidentAlmudena Nogués
The incident caused significant traffic jams in the area. Some drivers told SUR they were stuck in traffic for over an hour.
The victim was taken to the Costa del Sol hospital in very serious condition, although his current condition has not been revealed.
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