Marbella forest on fire just 200 metres from AP-7 motorway

Photo of the fire captured from the AP-7 near Marbella.

Almudena Nogués 08/07/2026 a las 09:54h.

A large forest fire broke out in Marbella early on Wednesday morning.

As 112 told SUR, the fire started at 5.50am, at kilometre 1028 of the AP-7 motorway towards Cadiz, near the La Reserva bridge.

The flames startled drivers, as the fire was located just 200 metres from the road, although it did not impact traffic at any time.

The forest fire emergency services (Infoca), the Local Police, the Guardia Civil and firefighters attended the scene.

The firefighters have confirmed that the perimeter is under control.

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