112 incident
Marbella forest on fire just 200 metres from AP-7 motorway
The fire was reported at kilometre 1,028 in the direction of Cadiz in the early hours of Wednesday morning
Almudena Nogués
A large forest fire broke out in Marbella early on Wednesday morning.
As 112 told SUR, the fire started at 5.50am, at kilometre 1028 of the AP-7 motorway towards Cadiz, near the La Reserva bridge.
The flames startled drivers, as the fire was located just 200 metres from the road, although it did not impact traffic at any time.
The forest fire emergency services (Infoca), the Local Police, the Guardia Civil and firefighters attended the scene.
The firefighters have confirmed that the perimeter is under control.
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