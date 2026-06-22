Young Brit steals private hire car and crashes it in Marbella

María José Díaz Alcalá 22/06/2026 a las 12:57h.

The National Police in Marbella have arrested a 20-year-old British man for allegedly stealing a private hire vehicle and crashing it after driving a few metres and losing control.

The incident happened shortly before 11pm, when the young man ordered a ride from Puerto Banús. He was behaving normally, according to the driver.

However, as the journey progressed, the passenger became agitated and started shouting. He then allegedly threatened to jump out of the car, which forced the driver to lock the doors and head to the Costa del Sol hospital, where he intended to ask for help.

Upon arriving at the hospital, the driver got out of the car and alerted the security personnel. That was when the passenger, presumably under the influence of some substance, got into the driver's seat and sped away.

According to sources, he lost control of the car and ended up on the median separating the two lanes. The front left wheel broke in the accident.

Hospital security guards, with the help of a taxi driver, managed to intercept and detain the individual until the National Police arrived. The Local Police also arrived to assist with traffic control and administer the necessary alcohol and drug tests.

As a result of the crash, the young man had sustained a bleeding head injury, for which he received medical attention at the hospital. The police arrested him for a crime of theft and an offence against road safety.

View up-to-date local news for Marbella and San Pedro