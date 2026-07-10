Work to extend Marbella's print museum to start next year

The print museum, with the building earmarked for the extension to its left.

José Carlos García 10/07/2026 a las 10:18h.

Marbella town hall has revived a long-delayed project to expand the Museo del Grabado Español Contemporáneo (Spanish contemporary print museum) into an adjacent building, thirteen years after it was first proposed. Following years of bureaucratic setbacks and missed funding opportunities, the council has allocated an initial 280,000 euros to update design plans. The total investment for the project is estimated at three million euros, with construction scheduled to begin in 2027 and last two years.

The expansion will modernise the existing facilities and merge them with the two-story annex, improving accessibility with the installation of a lift. The museum’s main entrance will also be relocated to Plaza del Santo Sepulcro to connect with the tourist route through Marbella’s old quarter.

Because the building is a protected 16th-century site, all renovations require regional approval. Originally opened in 1992, the expanded museum will provide space to display its vast permanent collection and host larger shows.

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