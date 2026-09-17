Wider tree lines, cabling and firebreaks: this is how the surroundings of Nagüeles Park have changed

Marbella town hall has completed work to improve safety around Nagüeles Park and the auditorium, a project carried out on Camino del Pinar, the road ... providing access to both sites. Widening of verges, the laying of underground lighting, selective clearing of vegetation and the removal of trees posing a risk of falling or hindering safety were among the measures carried out in this area. In another project in San Pedro Alcántara, on Calle Virgen de Loreto, the council has completed the comprehensive refurbishment of this road, which has involved a municipal investment of 471,000 euros.

In Nagüeles, the widening of the road carriageway “will facilitate the movement and parking of fire engines, ambulances, patrol cars and other vehicles belonging to the police and security forces”, emphasised the councillor for public works, Diego López, who also explained the importance of the work on the street lighting: “By removing the old overhead cabling and laying it underground, we have improved safety, as the way it was previously installed posed an additional fire risk; furthermore, this has allowed it to blend in better with the rest of the local landscape.”

With regard to clearing underbrush and removing trees, the councillor stated that “it enhances safety for people in a popular area, reduces the risk of fire in a green space with a high concentration of woodland, and improves access for the emergency services should they need to intervene in the event of evacuations or fires”.

The local councillor noted that the work, “which was completed in a record time of two months”, has not only “improved road safety on the street and throughout the surrounding area” and to bury the electrical cabling system, but also to create a firebreak “which will help to keep the area safer for everyone”. Another of the tasks carried out is also in line with this objective: the clearance of accumulated undergrowth, which, as López pointed out, “also constituted a dangerous source of plant-based fuel”. “Overall, the works carried out constitute a preventative measure aimed at strengthening the protection of people, preserving the natural environment and improving conditions for emergency services to respond,” summarised the councillor.

Construction work in Lazareto

On Calle Virgen de Loreto, the council has completed the second phase of the redevelopment of this street in the Lazareto district of San Pedro Alcántara, which has involved the complete renewal of both the infrastructure and the streetscape. With this project, the council is continuing to make progress on the urban regeneration of San Pedro Alcántara, which, in the words of the Deputy Mayor of San Pedro Alcántara, Javier García, aims to create “a much more liveable and welcoming place” and where “special attention” is paid to accessibility and mobility.

The works were carried out over an area of 1,425 square metres and lasted five months. They included a comprehensive overhaul of the existing networks and services, particularly those infrastructure elements that are not visible but which the town hall considers to be ‘a priority’. Among these, the replacement of the existing sewerage infrastructure and the installation of a new separate network for rainwater and sewage stand out. “This project will improve the network’s performance and resolve the problems that occurred previously, including those relating to unpleasant odours and the need for intervention by sewage lorries,” explained the councillor. New telecommunications, street lighting and electricity supply networks have also been installed, in addition to infrastructure for irrigation and street washing.

Javier García, Deputy Mayor of San Pedro, on Calle Virgen de Loreto. (SUR)

Now that the renewal of the utilities has been completed, the project has transformed the street’s urban layout through a single-level platform that promotes accessibility and pedestrian mobility. The new paving combines different materials, including granite and cobblestones, adapting to the street’s characteristics and reinforcing the priority given to pedestrians. The project has been rounded off with various improvements to enhance the public space, such as the installation of energy-efficient LED street lighting, new litter bins and planters, as well as the renewal of road signs. “This is not an isolated project; it is an urban regeneration plan,” emphasised García, who added that this process will continue this September with the start of the comprehensive refurbishment of Calle Los Romeros, in the centre of San Pedro.