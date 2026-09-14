Marbella violent robbery: three hooded men gag and beat couple in their villa at gunpoint

Marbella investigators are trying to identify and locate three hooded individuals who broke into a private villa and assaulted a couple in their 70s before ... fleeing with items of great value on Thursday, 10 September.

The incident happened at around 11pm. The intruders allegedly managed to gain access to the property without forcing the lock.

Once inside the house, they to used violence to intimidate the occupants. According to sources, they separated the couple and held them in two different rooms, gagged.

It appears that the intruders assaulted both the man and the woman, the latter at gunpoint, to force them to hand over their belongings.

The criminals eventually left the property with cash and various items of jewellery of substantial value.

Although the incident happened at around 11pm, the emergency services did not receive an alert until 3am, more than four hours after the incident. On arrival at the property, the police didn't see anyone suspicious in the surrounding area.

Meanwhile, the paramedics had to provide medical assistance, as the woman had suffered an anxiety attack.

Police investigations are now continuing in an attempt to identify and locate the perpetrators of the burglary.

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