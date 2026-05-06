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Employment

Marbella's unemployment total falls by more than 10% in the last year

On the jobs front, nearly 5,000 job contracts were signed in April and there were 808 fewer unemployed than in the same month for 2025

Table staff on an open-air terrace in Marbella.
Table staff on an open-air terrace in Marbella. (Josele)
José Carlos García

José Carlos García

Marbella

Employment figures for April 2026 "reflect a positive trend" in Marbella's labour market, announced the local council this Tuesday. The number of unemployed people ... stood at 6,683, a 4.2 per cent decrease compared to March. Year-on-year, unemployment fell by 10.79 per cent, with 808 fewer people unemployed than for the same period in 2025.

In terms of employment, 4,932 agreements were formally signed off in April, representing a 3.5 per cent increase. This applies to both the previous month (169 more) and the last year (168 more). The general manager in charge of economic development for Marbella town hall, Alejandro Freijo, stressed that these figures were recorded during a period of significant importance for the local economy, marked by the celebration of Holy Week and the start of pre-season activity for the peak tourist season.

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Marbella's unemployment total falls by more than 10% in the last year

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Marbella's unemployment total falls by more than 10% in the last year