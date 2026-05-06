Marbella's unemployment total falls by more than 10% in the last year

José Carlos García Marbella 06/05/2026 a las 15:59h.

Employment figures for April 2026 "reflect a positive trend" in Marbella's labour market, announced the local council this Tuesday. The number of unemployed people ... stood at 6,683, a 4.2 per cent decrease compared to March. Year-on-year, unemployment fell by 10.79 per cent, with 808 fewer people unemployed than for the same period in 2025.