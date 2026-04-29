Two Marbella-based companies merge real estate and hospitality knowledge to redefine Costa del Sol luxury

José Carlos García Marbella 29/04/2026 a las 13:47h.

International luxury real estate company Barnes and hospitality giant Grupo Mosh have forged a strategic alliance in Marbella to redefine the Costa del Sol's luxury sector.

This collaboration stems from a natural affinity between two brands that share a vision of contemporary luxury, based on excellence, impeccable service and the ability to create memorable experiences.

More than an alliance, "this is a union with full strategic purpose", the companies say. Separately, Barnes and Grupo Mosh have already built solid offerings and now they are expanding their reach, shaping "a more complete, aspirational offering aligned with the expectations of an audience that seeks not just services, but unique, personalised and difficult-to-replicate experiences".

Barnes is a global leader in luxury real estate and the art of living, with a presence in over 150 agencies across 22 countries. It has developed a comprehensive vision of high-end lifestyle in recent years, integrating initiatives related to art, gastronomy, travel, the automotive world and exclusive experiences.

Grupo Mosh has established itself as one of the leading names in high-end hospitality and dining in Spain, with a concept that combines gastronomy, entertainment and lifestyle in some of the most exclusive locations in the Costa del Sol, the latest being La Cabane, in partnership with Grupo Dani García and Dolce & Gabbana.

This alliance will allow both companies to combine their networks, their in-depth knowledge of the ultra-premium client and their expertise within an increasingly sophisticated and international segment.

For Barnes, the union means expanding "beyond real estate", providing clients with privileged access to a local network of exclusive services, experiences and spaces. For Grupo Mosh, "it represents the opportunity to connect with Barnes' international network and access a global audience that seeks not only prestigious destinations but also investment, lifestyle and a standard of hospitality that meets their expectations".

"This alliance stems from a shared vision of contemporary luxury, where excellence is not limited to the property itself, but encompasses the entire customer experience. Together with Grupo Mosh, we are taking another step forward to offer a 360-degree service that unites real estate, hospitality, gastronomy, asset management and international lifestyle. If we are already benchmarks individually, together we create an even more solid, distinctive and desirable offer," managing partner at Barnes Marbella Guilhem Gauran states.

"For Grupo Mosh, this alliance with Barnes is a natural step forward in our vision of luxury as a holistic experience. We share the same understanding of the customer, where every detail counts and where hospitality, lifestyle and the environment connect organically. Joining forces with a brand with Barnes' international reach and positioning allows us to take our offering to a new level and continue raising the bar in the Costa del Sol," CEO and founder of Grupo Mosh Albert Beniflah states.