A jury trial at the Malaga provincial court is hearing the case of a 35-year-old man arrested for the murder of 33-year- ... old Aleksander K. at his holiday flat in Marbella in June 2022. The trial starts this Thursday.

Both the defendant and the victim held German passports, although the defendant is of Turkish origin, while the victim was from Serbia. The defendant is the main suspect in the case.

According to the prosecution's account of events, the defendant was part of a criminal gang alongside three other individuals. In the course of their criminal activities, disagreements reportedly arose with the victim, which allegedly led the four members to agree to carry out his execution.

The document states that, in order to attack Aleksander K., they set up an ambush and arranged to meet him at the holiday flat where he was staying in Marbella. They met near the residential complex and, at around 4.45pm on 29 June 2022, entered the property.

According to the prosecution, they repeatedly hit the victim and eventually immobilised him by wrapping plastic around his body and head. They then allegedly tied him to a chair, after which they fired three shots that struck the man in the neck, chest and skull, using a nine-millimetre Glock pistol, for which the suspects did not have a licence.

Aleksander K. was married and his immediate family also includes his parents in Serbia. According to the prosecution, the facts constitute offences of membership of a criminal organisation, murder and unlawful possession of weapons, for which those under investigation are alleged to be jointly liable as co-perpetrators.

The main suspect is facing a sentence of life imprisonment subject to review for murder in conjunction with membership of a criminal organisation and a further three years' imprisonment for the unlawful possession of firearms, as well as a six-year ban on the possession of firearms. Furthermore, the prosecution is seeking compensation of 45,000 euros for each of the victim's parents and 100,000 euros for his spouse.

Arrested in Turkey

The body was discovered on 30 June 2022, when the person managing the holiday flat went to the property after several days without hearing from the guest. Looking through the window, he saw the guest with his hands tied.

The National Police identified the victim as Aleksander K., who had a criminal record for drug-trafficking, allegedly with links to criminal groups in the Balkans.

The investigation established that the victim had met at the property with members of another drug-trafficking organisation and that the meeting had led to a kidnapping involving torture.

Thanks to cooperation between the Spanish and German authorities, the police identified the main suspect. A Marbella court issued an international arrest warrant, which enabled the authorities to track him down and arrest him in Turkey in 2024, just before the two-year anniversary of the crime.

The jury trial began on Thursday, 26 November, with hearings scheduled until 4 December.

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